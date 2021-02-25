Earnings results for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.25.

Analyst Opinion on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 88.88%. The high price target for TCON is $24.00 and the low price target for TCON is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 88.9% from its current price of $9.53. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. TRACON Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

In the past three months, TRACON Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $9,109,339.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 23.30% of the stock of TRACON Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 42.03% of the stock of TRACON Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON



Earnings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.92) to ($1.43) per share. The P/E ratio of TRACON Pharmaceuticals is -3.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TRACON Pharmaceuticals is -3.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 14.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here