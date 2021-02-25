Earnings results for TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.89.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TravelCenters of America in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.67%. The high price target for TA is $40.00 and the low price target for TA is $13.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TravelCenters of America has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.14, TravelCenters of America has a forecasted upside of 9.7% from its current price of $30.22. TravelCenters of America has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

TravelCenters of America does not currently pay a dividend. TravelCenters of America does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, TravelCenters of America insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.30% of the stock of TravelCenters of America is held by insiders. 48.62% of the stock of TravelCenters of America is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for TravelCenters of America are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.51) to $0.82 per share. The P/E ratio of TravelCenters of America is 7.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.63. The P/E ratio of TravelCenters of America is 7.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.09. TravelCenters of America has a P/B Ratio of 0.43. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

