Earnings results for Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.17.

Analyst Opinion on Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tricida in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 179.37%. The high price target for TCDA is $40.00 and the low price target for TCDA is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Tricida has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.50, Tricida has a forecasted upside of 179.4% from its current price of $6.98. Tricida has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida does not currently pay a dividend. Tricida does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

In the past three months, Tricida insiders have sold 321.10% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $177,900.00 in company stock and sold $749,142.00 in company stock. 70.40% of the stock of Tricida is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 70.46% of the stock of Tricida is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA



Earnings for Tricida are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.24) to ($3.66) per share. The P/E ratio of Tricida is -1.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tricida is -1.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tricida has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here