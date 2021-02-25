Earnings results for U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.53.

Analyst Opinion on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for U.S. Silica in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 66.36%. The high price target for SLCA is $7.00 and the low price target for SLCA is $2.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

U.S. Silica has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.89, U.S. Silica has a forecasted downside of 66.4% from its current price of $11.57. U.S. Silica has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica does not currently pay a dividend. U.S. Silica does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

In the past three months, U.S. Silica insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $163,708.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of U.S. Silica is held by insiders. 75.67% of the stock of U.S. Silica is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA



Earnings for U.S. Silica are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.61) to ($1.09) per share. The P/E ratio of U.S. Silica is -2.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of U.S. Silica is -2.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. U.S. Silica has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here