Earnings results for Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.5699999999999998.

Analyst Opinion on Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Universal Insurance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.20%. The high price target for UVE is $16.00 and the low price target for UVE is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Universal Insurance has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Universal Insurance has a forecasted upside of 14.2% from its current price of $14.01. Universal Insurance has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.60%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Universal Insurance does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Universal Insurance is 54.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Universal Insurance will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.86% next year. This indicates that Universal Insurance will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

In the past three months, Universal Insurance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.00% of the stock of Universal Insurance is held by insiders. 71.92% of the stock of Universal Insurance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE



Earnings for Universal Insurance are expected to grow by 833.33% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $2.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Universal Insurance is -33.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Universal Insurance is -33.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Universal Insurance has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here