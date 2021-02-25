Earnings results for Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur Energy Inc is estimated to report earnings on 02/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Ur-Energy last posted its earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Ur-Energy has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. Ur-Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ur-Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.33%. The high price target for URG is $1.30 and the low price target for URG is $1.30. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ur-Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.30, Ur-Energy has a forecasted upside of 8.3% from its current price of $1.20. Ur-Energy has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Ur-Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Ur-Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Ur-Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $293,940.00 in company stock. Only 6.03% of the stock of Ur-Energy is held by insiders. Only 14.56% of the stock of Ur-Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings for Ur-Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.07) to ($0.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Ur-Energy is -30.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ur-Energy is -30.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ur-Energy has a P/B Ratio of 4.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

