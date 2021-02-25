Earnings results for Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.72.

Analyst Opinion on Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Verona Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 106.97%. The high price target for VRNA is $23.00 and the low price target for VRNA is $17.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Verona Pharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, Verona Pharma has a forecasted upside of 107.0% from its current price of $9.18. Verona Pharma has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Verona Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)

In the past three months, Verona Pharma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,692.00 in company stock. 54.51% of the stock of Verona Pharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA



Earnings for Verona Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.36) to ($1.13) per share. The P/E ratio of Verona Pharma is -2.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Verona Pharma is -2.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Verona Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 2.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

