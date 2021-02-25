Earnings results for Verso (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.12.

Analyst Opinion on Verso (NYSE:VRS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Verso in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 96.27%. The high price target for VRS is $26.50 and the low price target for VRS is $23.00. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Strong Buy.”

Verso has received a consensus rating of Strong Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.75, Verso has a forecasted upside of 96.3% from its current price of $12.61. Verso has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Verso (NYSE:VRS)

Verso pays a meaningful dividend of 3.10%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Verso has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, Verso will have a dividend payout ratio of 80.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Verso may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Verso (NYSE:VRS)

In the past three months, Verso insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.56% of the stock of Verso is held by insiders. 81.38% of the stock of Verso is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Verso (NYSE:VRS



Earnings for Verso are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.68) to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Verso is 2.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.63. The P/E ratio of Verso is 2.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 23.39. Verso has a P/B Ratio of 0.43. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

