Earnings results for Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Analyst Opinion on Vistra (NYSE:VST)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vistra in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.90%. The high price target for VST is $36.00 and the low price target for VST is $19.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vistra has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.57, Vistra has a forecasted upside of 19.9% from its current price of $23.83. Vistra has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra pays a meaningful dividend of 2.31%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Vistra does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Vistra is 26.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Vistra will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.00% next year. This indicates that Vistra will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Vistra (NYSE:VST)

In the past three months, Vistra insiders have sold 1,198.97% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $542,170.00 in company stock and sold $7,042,626.00 in company stock. Only 0.49% of the stock of Vistra is held by insiders. 93.23% of the stock of Vistra is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vistra (NYSE:VST



Earnings for Vistra are expected to decrease by -18.03% in the coming year, from $2.44 to $2.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Vistra is 20.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.96. The P/E ratio of Vistra is 20.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 34.27. Vistra has a PEG Ratio of 0.48. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Vistra has a P/B Ratio of 1.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here