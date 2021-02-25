Earnings results for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.34.

Analyst Opinion on Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Voyager Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.54, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 93.84%. The high price target for VYGR is $18.00 and the low price target for VYGR is $6.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Voyager Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.54, Voyager Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 93.8% from its current price of $6.47. Voyager Therapeutics has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Voyager Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

In the past three months, Voyager Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $115,379.00 in company stock. Only 23.90% of the stock of Voyager Therapeutics is held by insiders. 78.79% of the stock of Voyager Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR



Earnings for Voyager Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.84) to ($2.56) per share. The P/E ratio of Voyager Therapeutics is -3.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Voyager Therapeutics is -3.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Voyager Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

