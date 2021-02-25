Earnings results for ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ZIOPHARM Oncology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.33%. The high price target for ZIOP is $7.50 and the low price target for ZIOP is $5.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology does not currently pay a dividend. ZIOPHARM Oncology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

In the past three months, ZIOPHARM Oncology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $570,626.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of ZIOPHARM Oncology is held by insiders. 48.00% of the stock of ZIOPHARM Oncology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP



Earnings for ZIOPHARM Oncology are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.40) per share. The P/E ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology is -6.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology is -6.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a P/B Ratio of 9.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

