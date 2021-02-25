Earnings results for ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Zix Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ZIX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.67%. The high price target for ZIXI is $11.00 and the low price target for ZIXI is $9.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ZIX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, ZIX has a forecasted upside of 2.7% from its current price of $9.74. ZIX has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

ZIX does not currently pay a dividend. ZIX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

In the past three months, ZIX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.20% of the stock of ZIX is held by insiders. 67.19% of the stock of ZIX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI



Earnings for ZIX are expected to grow by 13.51% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.42 per share. The P/E ratio of ZIX is -31.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ZIX is -31.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ZIX has a PEG Ratio of 1.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ZIX has a P/B Ratio of 13.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here