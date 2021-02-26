DISCOVERY (NASDAQ:DISCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery last announced its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1. Discovery has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

LEIDOS (NYSE:LDOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos last released its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has generated $5.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3. Leidos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Leidos in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Leidos stock.

SIERRA WIRELESS (NASDAQ:SWIR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless last announced its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless has generated ($1.02) earnings per share over the last year. Sierra Wireless has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sierra Wireless in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sierra Wireless stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SWIR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT (NYSE:SIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment last released its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business earned $109 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Six Flags Entertainment has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year. Six Flags Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Six Flags Entertainment in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Six Flags Entertainment stock.

