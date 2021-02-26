IMMUCELL (NASDAQ:ICCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. ImmuCell has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year. ImmuCell has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IMMUCELL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ICCC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ImmuCell in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ImmuCell stock.

HURON CONSULTING GROUP (NASDAQ:HURN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business earned $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year. Huron Consulting Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HURON CONSULTING GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HURN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Huron Consulting Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Huron Consulting Group stock.

UNITED THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:UTHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.77. The firm earned $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Therapeutics has generated ($2.39) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. United Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UTHR)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” United Therapeutics stock.

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:OII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International last released its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International has generated ($0.82) earnings per share over the last year. Oceaneering International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OII)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oceaneering International in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Oceaneering International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OII, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

