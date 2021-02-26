SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT last released its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Sabra Health Care REIT has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2. Sabra Health Care REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SBRA)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Sabra Health Care REIT stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SBRA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

JBG SMITH PROPERTIES (NYSE:JBGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties last issued its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.65. The firm earned $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. JBG SMITH Properties has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.2. JBG SMITH Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JBG SMITH PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JBGS)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for JBG SMITH Properties in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” JBG SMITH Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in JBGS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES (NASDAQ:CPSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services last posted its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Consumer Portfolio Services has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9. Consumer Portfolio Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CPSS)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Consumer Portfolio Services stock.

THE ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.28. The ODP has generated $4.10 earnings per share over the last year. The ODP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE ODP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ODP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The ODP in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” The ODP stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ODP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

