LAREDO PETROLEUM (NYSE:LPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum last posted its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum has generated $14.80 earnings per share over the last year. Laredo Petroleum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LAREDO PETROLEUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LPI)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Laredo Petroleum in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Laredo Petroleum stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LPI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

REALOGY (NYSE:RLGY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy last posted its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Realogy has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year. Realogy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REALOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RLGY)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Realogy in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Realogy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RLGY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IRON MOUNTAIN (NYSE:IRM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain last released its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Iron Mountain has generated $2.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.3. Iron Mountain has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IRON MOUNTAIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IRM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Iron Mountain in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Iron Mountain stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IRM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE last released its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.42. AMERISAFE has generated $4.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. AMERISAFE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERISAFE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMSF)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AMERISAFE in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AMERISAFE stock.

