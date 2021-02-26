NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST (NYSE:NSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm earned $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.3. National Storage Affiliates Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NSA)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” National Storage Affiliates Trust stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust

COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CCU)

IS COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CCU)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CCU, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

BILIBILI (NASDAQ:BILI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $2.36. The company earned $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.43 million. Bilibili has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year. Bilibili has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BILIBILI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BILI)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bilibili in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bilibili stock.

Bilibili

HOSTESS BRANDS (NASDAQ:TWNK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands last announced its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8. Hostess Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOSTESS BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TWNK)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hostess Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hostess Brands stock.

Hostess Brands