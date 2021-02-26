CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CTMX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics last released its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics has generated ($2.26) earnings per share over the last year. CytomX Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CTMX)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CytomX Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CytomX Therapeutics stock.

CytomX Therapeutics

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST (NYSE:STWD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust last issued its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust has generated $1.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Starwood Property Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STWD)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Starwood Property Trust in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Starwood Property Trust stock.

Starwood Property Trust

APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AIV)

IS APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AIV)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apartment Investment and Management in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Apartment Investment and Management stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AIV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Apartment Investment and Management

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. PCTEL has generated $0.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.4.

IS PCTEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCTI)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PCTEL in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” PCTEL stock.

PCTEL