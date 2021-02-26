BLACK STONE MINERALS (NYSE:BSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Black Stone Minerals has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. Black Stone Minerals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLACK STONE MINERALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BSM)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Black Stone Minerals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Black Stone Minerals stock.

ATRICURE (NASDAQ:ATRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure last issued its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business earned $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. AtriCure has generated ($1.07) earnings per share over the last year. AtriCure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATRICURE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATRC)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AtriCure in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” AtriCure stock.

TELADOC HEALTH (NYSE:TDOC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health last announced its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $2.82. Teladoc Health has generated ($1.49) earnings per share over the last year. Teladoc Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TELADOC HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TDOC)

30 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teladoc Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 13 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Teladoc Health stock.

CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES (NYSE:CPK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities last issued its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities has generated $3.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. Chesapeake Utilities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPK)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chesapeake Utilities in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Chesapeake Utilities stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CPK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

