ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP (NYSE:RCL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group last released its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company earned $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Group has generated $9.54 earnings per share over the last year. Royal Caribbean Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RCL)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Royal Caribbean Group in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Royal Caribbean Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RCL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MIRATI THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MRTX)

IS MIRATI THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRTX)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mirati Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Mirati Therapeutics stock.

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:ARLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies has generated ($1.14) earnings per share over the last year. Arlo Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARLO TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARLO)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arlo Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arlo Technologies stock.

LIVANOVA (NASDAQ:LIVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova last released its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm earned $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova has generated $3.08 earnings per share over the last year. LivaNova has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIVANOVA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LIVN)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LivaNova in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” LivaNova stock.

