BOISE CASCADE (NYSE:BCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade last issued its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The company earned $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boise Cascade has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Boise Cascade has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOISE CASCADE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BCC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Boise Cascade in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Boise Cascade stock.

Boise Cascade

LGI HOMES (NASDAQ:LGIH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. Its revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. LGI Homes has generated $7.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. LGI Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LGI HOMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LGIH)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LGI Homes in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” LGI Homes stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LGIH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LGI Homes

AMERICAN WATER WORKS (NYSE:AWK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works last issued its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. American Water Works has generated $3.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.4. American Water Works has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN WATER WORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AWK)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Water Works in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” American Water Works stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AWK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

American Water Works

ZOMEDICA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

IS ZOMEDICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zomedica in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zomedica stock.

Zomedica