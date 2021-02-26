MEDTRONIC (NYSE:MDT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic last issued its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business earned $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Its revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has generated $4.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.3. Medtronic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEDTRONIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MDT)

24 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Medtronic in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 20 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Medtronic stock.

Medtronic

SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES (NYSE:INN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. Summit Hotel Properties has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year. Summit Hotel Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:INN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Summit Hotel Properties in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Summit Hotel Properties stock.

Summit Hotel Properties

TANDEM DIABETES CARE (NASDAQ:TNDM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care last released its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care has generated ($0.22) earnings per share over the last year. Tandem Diabetes Care has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TANDEM DIABETES CARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TNDM)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tandem Diabetes Care stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care

OPTIMIZERX (NASDAQ:OPRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx last issued its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. OptimizeRx has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year. OptimizeRx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OPTIMIZERX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OPRX)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OptimizeRx in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” OptimizeRx stock.

OptimizeRx