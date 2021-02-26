ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK last announced its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. ONEOK has generated $3.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2. ONEOK has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ONEOK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OKE)

23 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ONEOK in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 14 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ONEOK stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OKE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has generated $14.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.7. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock.

RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:RRGB)

IS RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RRGB)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RRGB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EPR PROPERTIES (NYSE:EPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties last posted its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.60. EPR Properties has generated $5.44 earnings per share over the last year. EPR Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EPR PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EPR)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EPR Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” EPR Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EPR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

