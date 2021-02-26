VENATOR MATERIALS (NYSE:VNTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year. Venator Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VENATOR MATERIALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VNTR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Venator Materials in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Venator Materials stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VNTR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Venator Materials

LHC GROUP (NASDAQ:LHCG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group has generated $4.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.2.

IS LHC GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LHCG)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LHC Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” LHC Group stock.

LHC Group

PERSONALIS (NASDAQ:PSNL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis last posted its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Personalis has generated ($1.39) earnings per share over the last year.

IS PERSONALIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PSNL)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Personalis in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Personalis stock.

Personalis

BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BSGM)

IS BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BSGM)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BioSig Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” BioSig Technologies stock.

BioSig Technologies