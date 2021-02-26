EVERQUOTE (NASDAQ:EVER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote last released its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm earned $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. EverQuote has generated ($0.28) earnings per share over the last year. EverQuote has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EverQuote in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” EverQuote stock.

MATADOR RESOURCES (NYSE:MTDR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources last announced its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. Its revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Matador Resources has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year. Matador Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Matador Resources in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Matador Resources stock.

CHENIERE ENERGY (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy last announced its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.42. Cheniere Energy has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Cheniere Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cheniere Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cheniere Energy stock.

RATTLER MIDSTREAM (NASDAQ:RTLR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream last announced its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Rattler Midstream has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Rattler Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rattler Midstream in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Rattler Midstream stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RTLR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

