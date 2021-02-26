DIAMONDBACK ENERGY (NASDAQ:FANG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm earned $769 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Diamondback Energy has generated $6.93 earnings per share over the last year. Diamondback Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIAMONDBACK ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FANG)

26 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Diamondback Energy in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 22 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Diamondback Energy stock.

Diamondback Energy

TOLL BROTHERS (NYSE:TOL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Its revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Toll Brothers has generated $3.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Toll Brothers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TOLL BROTHERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TOL)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Toll Brothers in the last year. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Toll Brothers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TOL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Toll Brothers

BERRY PETROLEUM (NASDAQ:BRY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum last issued its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Berry Petroleum has generated $1.35 earnings per share over the last year. Berry Petroleum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BERRY PETROLEUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BRY)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Berry Petroleum in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Berry Petroleum stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BRY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Berry Petroleum

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:MMSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year. Merit Medical Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MMSI)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Merit Medical Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Merit Medical Systems stock.

Merit Medical Systems