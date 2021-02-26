BANK OF MONTREAL (NYSE:BMO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal last announced its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm earned $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bank of Montreal has generated $5.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Bank of Montreal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANK OF MONTREAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BMO)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bank of Montreal in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bank of Montreal stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BMO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Bank of Montreal

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LIND)

IS LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LIND)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lindblad Expeditions in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Lindblad Expeditions stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LIND, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Lindblad Expeditions

STAAR SURGICAL (NASDAQ:STAA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical last announced its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.4. STAAR Surgical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STAAR SURGICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STAA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for STAAR Surgical in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” STAAR Surgical stock.

STAAR Surgical

BRIGHAM MINERALS (NYSE:MNRL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals last released its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.93. Brigham Minerals has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year. Brigham Minerals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRIGHAM MINERALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MNRL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brigham Minerals in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Brigham Minerals stock.

Brigham Minerals