WHITESTONE REIT (NYSE:WSR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. Whitestone REIT has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. Whitestone REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WHITESTONE REIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WSR)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Whitestone REIT in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Whitestone REIT stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WSR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Whitestone REIT

OGE ENERGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:OGE)

IS OGE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OGE)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OGE Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” OGE Energy stock.

OGE Energy

TENNANT (NYSE:TNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant last issued its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tennant has generated $2.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.6. Tennant has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TENNANT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TNC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tennant in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tennant stock.

Tennant

PROTARA THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TARA)

IS PROTARA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TARA)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Protara Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Protara Therapeutics stock.

Protara Therapeutics