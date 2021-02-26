CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE (NASDAQ:CCRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year. Cross Country Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CCRN)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cross Country Healthcare in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cross Country Healthcare stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CCRN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Cross Country Healthcare

EMCOR GROUP (NYSE:EME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.42. The business earned $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has generated $5.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.3.

IS EMCOR GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EME)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EMCOR Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” EMCOR Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EME, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EMCOR Group

JAMES RIVER GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:JRVR)

IS JAMES RIVER GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JRVR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for James River Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” James River Group stock.

James River Group

ACME UNITED EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ACME UNITED? (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

