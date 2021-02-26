INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST (NYSE:CSR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.35. Investors Real Estate Trust has generated $3.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Investors Real Estate Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CSR)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Investors Real Estate Trust stock.

EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA ADR SERIES A EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AKO.A)

IS EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA ADR SERIES A A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AKO.A)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AKO.A, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

L BRANDS (NYSE:LB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LB)

L Brands last posted its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands has generated $2.29 earnings per share over the last year. L Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS L BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LB)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for L Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” L Brands stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COMPASS DIVERSIFIED (NYSE:CODI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified last posted its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year. Compass Diversified has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMPASS DIVERSIFIED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CODI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Compass Diversified in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Compass Diversified stock.

