MARATHON OIL (NYSE:MRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil last issued its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marathon Oil has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year. Marathon Oil has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARATHON OIL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MRO)

24 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marathon Oil in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Marathon Oil stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MRO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TERNIUM (NYSE:TX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TX)

Ternium last issued its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Its revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ternium has generated $2.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Ternium has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TERNIUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ternium in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ternium stock.

ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET (NYSE:ANH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ANH)

Anworth Mortgage Asset last announced its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Anworth Mortgage Asset has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Anworth Mortgage Asset has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ANH)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Anworth Mortgage Asset stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ANH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS (NYSE:ENBL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners last posted its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year. Enable Midstream Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ENBL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enable Midstream Partners in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Enable Midstream Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ENBL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

