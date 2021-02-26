PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES (NYSE:PXD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources last released its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pioneer Natural Resources has generated $8.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.1. Pioneer Natural Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PXD)

22 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 20 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pioneer Natural Resources stock.

RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:RUBY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Rubius Therapeutics has generated ($2.08) earnings per share over the last year. Rubius Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RUBY)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rubius Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Rubius Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RUBY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CLEAN HARBORS (NYSE:CLH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors last issued its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.9. Clean Harbors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLEAN HARBORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLH)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clean Harbors in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Clean Harbors stock.

U.S. CONCRETE (NASDAQ:USCR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. Its revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Concrete has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.5. U.S. Concrete has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS U.S. CONCRETE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:USCR)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for U.S. Concrete in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” U.S. Concrete stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in USCR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

