MID-SOUTHERN BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MSVB)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MID-SOUTHERN BANCORP? (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Wall Street analysts have given Mid-Southern Bancorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Mid-Southern Bancorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

GETTY REALTY (NYSE:GTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty last posted its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty has generated $1.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. Getty Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GETTY REALTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GTY)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Getty Realty in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Getty Realty stock.

Getty Realty

VERTIV (NYSE:VRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Vertiv has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year. Vertiv has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERTIV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VRT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vertiv in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Vertiv stock.

Vertiv

CALLON PETROLEUM (NYSE:CPE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum last issued its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum has generated $7.60 earnings per share over the last year. Callon Petroleum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CALLON PETROLEUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPE)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Callon Petroleum in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Callon Petroleum stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CPE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Callon Petroleum