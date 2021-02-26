VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS (NASDAQ:VNOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners last issued its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Viper Energy Partners has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year. Viper Energy Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VNOM)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viper Energy Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Viper Energy Partners stock.

CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CORT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. Its revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Corcept Therapeutics has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.9. Corcept Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CORT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Corcept Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Corcept Therapeutics stock.

EXELON (NASDAQ:EXC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon last posted its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon has generated $3.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Exelon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXELON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EXC)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Exelon in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Exelon stock.

GREIF (NYSE:GEF.B) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GEF.B)

Greif last posted its quarterly earnings results on December 9th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Greif has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.7. Greif has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

