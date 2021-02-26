OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM (NYSE:OXY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum last announced its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. Occidental Petroleum has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year. Occidental Petroleum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

23 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Occidental Petroleum in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Occidental Petroleum stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OXY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD last released its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Its revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PPD has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.5. PPD has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PPD in the last year. There are currently 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PPD stock.

LYDALL (NYSE:LDL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall last posted its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Lydall has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Lydall has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lydall in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Lydall stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LDL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TRINITY INDUSTRIES (NYSE:TRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company earned $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.14 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Trinity Industries has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year. Trinity Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trinity Industries in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Trinity Industries stock.

