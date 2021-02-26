RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS (NYSE:RYAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials last released its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Rayonier Advanced Materials has generated ($2.16) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. Rayonier Advanced Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RYAM)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rayonier Advanced Materials stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials

FLIR SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:FLIR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. Its revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. FLIR Systems has generated $2.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.1.

IS FLIR SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FLIR)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FLIR Systems in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” FLIR Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FLIR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FLIR Systems

SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:SUPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SUPN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SUPN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CHMI)

IS CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CHMI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment