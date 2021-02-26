AIR LEASE (NYSE:AL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm earned $489 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. Its revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Lease has generated $5.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Air Lease has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AIR LEASE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Air Lease in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Air Lease stock.

FLOWSERVE (NYSE:FLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve last released its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.1. Flowserve has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLOWSERVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FLS)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Flowserve in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Flowserve stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FLS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BIOLINERX (NASDAQ:BLRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. BioLineRx has generated ($2.55) earnings per share over the last year. BioLineRx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOLINERX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLRX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BioLineRx in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” BioLineRx stock.

KENNEDY-WILSON (NYSE:KW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson has generated $3.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.1. Kennedy-Wilson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KENNEDY-WILSON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KW)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kennedy-Wilson in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kennedy-Wilson stock.

