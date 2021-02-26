HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HBB)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS? (NYSE:HBB)

Wall Street analysts have given Hamilton Beach Brands a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Hamilton Beach Brands wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

ENSTAR GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ESGR)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ENSTAR GROUP? (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Wall Street analysts have given Enstar Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Enstar Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

DRIL-QUIP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:DRQ)

IS DRIL-QUIP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DRQ)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dril-Quip in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Dril-Quip stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DRQ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Dril-Quip

TOMI ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TOMI ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS? (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

Wall Street analysts have given TOMI Environmental Solutions a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but TOMI Environmental Solutions wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.