NAUTILUS (NYSE:NLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis. Nautilus has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Nautilus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NAUTILUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NLS)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nautilus in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nautilus stock.

MCGRATH RENTCORP (NASDAQ:MGRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The company earned $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. Its revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. McGrath RentCorp has generated $3.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. McGrath RentCorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MCGRATH RENTCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MGRC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for McGrath RentCorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” McGrath RentCorp stock.

ESSENTIAL UTILITIES (NYSE:WTRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.1. Essential Utilities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESSENTIAL UTILITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WTRG)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Essential Utilities in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Essential Utilities stock.

IS REPARE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RPTX)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Repare Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Repare Therapeutics stock.

