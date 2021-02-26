AGORA (NASDAQ:API) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:API)

Agora last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. Its revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. Agora has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS AGORA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:API)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Agora in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Agora stock.

Agora

INSULET (NASDAQ:PODD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet last released its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. The business earned $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Its revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.3. Insulet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INSULET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PODD)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Insulet in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 13 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Insulet stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PODD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Insulet

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES (NYSE:WTTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services last announced its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Select Energy Services has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year. Select Energy Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SELECT ENERGY SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WTTR)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Select Energy Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Select Energy Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WTTR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Select Energy Services

PARSONS (NYSE:PSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons last posted its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Parsons has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.8. Parsons has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PARSONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PSN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Parsons in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Parsons stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PSN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Parsons