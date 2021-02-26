NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS (NYSE:NHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors last posted its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. National Health Investors has generated $5.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. National Health Investors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NHI)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National Health Investors in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 6 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” National Health Investors stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NHI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

National Health Investors

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE (NASDAQ:CBRL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store last released its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has generated $2.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.9. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CBRL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

LOWE’S COMPANIES (NYSE:LOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies has generated $5.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.9. Lowe’s Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LOWE’S COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LOW)

33 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lowe’s Companies in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 30 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lowe’s Companies stock.

Lowe’s Companies

KURA ONCOLOGY (NASDAQ:KURA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology last issued its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Kura Oncology has generated ($1.51) earnings per share over the last year. Kura Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KURA ONCOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KURA)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kura Oncology in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kura Oncology stock.

Kura Oncology