ICAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD last announced its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year. iCAD has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ICAD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ICAD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for iCAD in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” iCAD stock.

iCAD

FOX FACTORY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FOXF)

IS FOX FACTORY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FOXF)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fox Factory in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fox Factory stock.

Fox Factory

LADDER CAPITAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LADR)

IS LADDER CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LADR)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ladder Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ladder Capital stock.

Ladder Capital

APOLLO ENDOSURGERY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:APEN)

IS APOLLO ENDOSURGERY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APEN)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apollo Endosurgery in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Apollo Endosurgery stock.

Apollo Endosurgery