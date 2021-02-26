NORDSON (NASDAQ:NDSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has generated $5.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.1. Nordson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORDSON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NDSN)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nordson in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nordson stock.

Nordson

TOPBUILD (NYSE:BLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild last released its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The company earned $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild has generated $5.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6. TopBuild has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TOPBUILD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BLD)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TopBuild in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” TopBuild stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BLD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TopBuild

DONEGAL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:DGICB)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN DONEGAL GROUP? (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Wall Street analysts have given Donegal Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Donegal Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

THE ST. JOE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:JOE)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN THE ST. JOE? (NYSE:JOE)

Wall Street analysts have given The St. Joe a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but The St. Joe wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.