HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP (NYSE:HLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group last issued its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group has generated $0.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.1. Helix Energy Solutions Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HLX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Helix Energy Solutions Group stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group

RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS (NASDAQ:ROIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.3. Retail Opportunity Investments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ROIC)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Retail Opportunity Investments stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ROIC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Retail Opportunity Investments

BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES (NYSE:BHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies last announced its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies has generated $4.43 earnings per share over the last year. Bausch Health Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BHC)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bausch Health Companies in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Bausch Health Companies stock.

Bausch Health Companies

COHERUS BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:CHRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences last released its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Coherus BioSciences has generated $1.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Coherus BioSciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COHERUS BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHRS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Coherus BioSciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Coherus BioSciences stock.

Coherus BioSciences