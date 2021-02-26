PROASSURANCE (NYSE:PRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance last released its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. ProAssurance has generated ($0.81) earnings per share over the last year. ProAssurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROASSURANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PRA)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ProAssurance in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ProAssurance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PRA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ARCONIC (NYSE:ARNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arconic has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Arconic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCONIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARNC)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arconic in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arconic stock.

GUARDANT HEALTH (NASDAQ:GH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health last issued its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.50. Guardant Health has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year. Guardant Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GUARDANT HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GH)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Guardant Health in the last year. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Guardant Health stock.

KRONOS BIO (NASDAQ:KRON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.62. Kronos Bio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Kronos Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KRONOS BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KRON)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kronos Bio in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kronos Bio stock.

