THOMSON REUTERS (NYSE:TRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters last released its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Its revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Thomson Reuters has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Thomson Reuters has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THOMSON REUTERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TRI)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Thomson Reuters in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Thomson Reuters stock.

THIRD POINT REINSURANCE (NYSE:TPRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TPRE)

Third Point Reinsurance last announced its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Third Point Reinsurance has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6. Third Point Reinsurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN THIRD POINT REINSURANCE? (NYSE:TPRE)

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES (NYSE:IIPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties last issued its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.56. Innovative Industrial Properties has generated $3.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.6. Innovative Industrial Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IIPR)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Innovative Industrial Properties stock.

TENNECO (NYSE:TEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco last issued its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco has generated $3.22 earnings per share over the last year. Tenneco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TENNECO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TEN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tenneco in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Tenneco stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TEN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

