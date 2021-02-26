CIMAREX ENERGY (NYSE:XEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy last posted its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm earned $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cimarex Energy has generated $4.46 earnings per share over the last year. Cimarex Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CIMAREX ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:XEC)

22 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cimarex Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cimarex Energy stock.

CROCS (NASDAQ:CROX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The company earned $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Its revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.6. Crocs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CROCS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CROX)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crocs in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Crocs stock.

PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PEI)

IS PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PEI)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock.

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP (NASDAQ:SBGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group has generated $2.97 earnings per share over the last year. Sinclair Broadcast Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SBGI)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SBGI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

