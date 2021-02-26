COSTAR GROUP (NASDAQ:CSGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group last issued its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm earned $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has generated $9.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.2. CoStar Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COSTAR GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CSGP)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CoStar Group in the last year. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CoStar Group stock.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS (NYSE:SMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. The firm earned $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.29 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Standard Motor Products has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Standard Motor Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SMP)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Standard Motor Products in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Standard Motor Products stock.

SAGE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:SAGE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics has generated ($13.38) earnings per share over the last year. Sage Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SAGE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SAGE)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sage Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sage Therapeutics stock.

ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS (NYSE:ETM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications last posted its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Entercom Communications has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year. Entercom Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ETM)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Entercom Communications in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Entercom Communications stock.

