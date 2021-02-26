SPARTANNASH (NASDAQ:SPTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. SpartanNash has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. SpartanNash has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPARTANNASH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPTN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SpartanNash in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” SpartanNash stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SPTN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SpartanNash

NIKOLA (NASDAQ:NKLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola last released its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.20. Nikola has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS NIKOLA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NKLA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nikola in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Nikola stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NKLA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Nikola

NKARTA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NKTX)

IS NKARTA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NKTX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nkarta in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nkarta stock.

Nkarta

OLYMPIC STEEL (NASDAQ:ZEUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel last released its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Olympic Steel has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year. Olympic Steel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN OLYMPIC STEEL? (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Wall Street analysts have given Olympic Steel a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Olympic Steel wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.