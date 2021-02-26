GFL ENVIRONMENTAL (NYSE:GFL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental last released its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. GFL Environmental has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. GFL Environmental has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GFL ENVIRONMENTAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GFL)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GFL Environmental in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” GFL Environmental stock.

UPWORK (NASDAQ:UPWK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm earned $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Upwork has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year. Upwork has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UPWORK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UPWK)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Upwork in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Upwork stock.

QUAD/GRAPHICS (NYSE:QUAD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics last posted its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. Quad/Graphics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Quad/Graphics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN QUAD/GRAPHICS? (NYSE:QUAD)

ALAMOS GOLD (NYSE:AGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold last released its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5. Alamos Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALAMOS GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AGI)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alamos Gold in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Alamos Gold stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AGI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

